Jonathan Kuminga to Meet Teams in Vegas If No New Deal with Warriors Materializes
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is imposing his leverage.
NBA free agency opened nearly a week ago, but the restricted free agent remains unsigned and is beginning to generate interest from outside rivals. Recently, Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed who Golden State's competition actually is.
The Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are all vying for Kuminga's services, and may have the chance to meet with him during the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas.
"There’s a tentative plan for face-to-face meetings between Kuminga and prospective suitors in Las Vegas during the NBA Summer League, should the process extend that far," Slater wrote on Saturday.
However, this "tentative plan" to meet with interested teams doesn't eliminate the possibility of Kuminga returning to the franchise that made him a lottery pick in 2021.
"An eventual compromise and return to the Warriors also remains very much on the table, league sources said, considering the market dynamics at play," Slater continued. "The two sides have talked about a sit-down in Las Vegas between Kuminga, Turner, general manager Mike Dunleavy and head coach Steve Kerr to discuss a possible path forward, if his situation remains unresolved in a week."
Kuminga is the second restricted free agency case Brooklyn has been monitoring since the period began, as Cam Thomas also remains without a new deal—or even a real market for that matter.
If the Nets want to sway the 22-year-old wing, they absolutely could. The relationship between Kuminga and Golden State appears to be rocky, and Miami, Chicago or Milwaukee likely couldn't present a package in sign-and-trade negotiations that would rival what Brooklyn can offer.
Slater didn't explicitly list who exactly Kuminga would be meeting with, but for what it's worth, the Nets will be present at the Vegas event. They take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 10 in their first matchup of the summer.
Brooklyn's only real competition in a bidding war for Kuminga would come from the Washington Wizards, another Eastern Conference squad amid a rebuild that has also accumulated tons of young talent and future assets.
Washington has entered the Kuminga sweepstakes over the last two days, but has yet to be tabbed as "frontrunners" despite their high level of interest.
Assuming Brooklyn—among others—can get a meeting with Kuminga in Vegas, it seems highly unlikely he returns to the Bay Area next season.