Jordi Fernandez and Andrew Wiggins to Team up on Canada
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez will have the services of Canadian Andrew Wiggins for his 2024 Olympic Gold Medal aspirations. It's been three years since Wiggins last played for Canada when they tried qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.
After Fernandez led the Canadians to qualify for the Olympics this time out as they won their first FIBA World Cup Medal ever in the summer of 2023 versus a loaded Team USA, he will finally have his best team for the Paris Olympics. Wiggins will headline the reinforcements in this huge outing.
Fernandez looked great at the World Cup, helping Canada finish the tournament with a record of 6-2. With Wiggins, the dynamic and identity of this team is going to change. The Golden State Warriors forward just wrapped up his worst statistical season in terms of points, but he is not limited to just scoring. Wiggins is a two-way player with great length standing at 6-foot-7.
Although this will be the first time the player-coach tandem will team up, the transition shouldn't be difficult. The only question that is still up in the air is if he will be starting. Fernandez may want to gp with the same starters that led him to Bronze at the 2023 World Cup.
Canada is stuck with Group A, which will feature Australia and the winner of the Greece Olympic Qualifying Tournament. The final spot will be given to the winner of the Spain Olympic Qualifying Tournament. This team will be either Lebanon, Finland, Poland, Spain, the Bahamas, and Angola.
