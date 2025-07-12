Jordi Fernández Reunites With Michael Porter Jr.: 'It’s Exciting to Have Him Back'
He may be new to Brooklyn, but Michael Porter Jr. is quite familiar with the person who matters most: Nets head coach Jordi Fernández.
Before Fernández became the head coach in Brooklyn, he had several stints as an assistant coach, with his longest tenure being with the Denver Nuggets. He spent six years in Denver, coaching new Nets wing Michael Porter Jr. for five of them.
While sitting in as a guest on ESPN's broadcast of the Nets’ Las Vegas Summer League opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Fernández shared his excitement about reuniting with Porter Jr.
"Mike brings positional size, rebounding and a lot of scoring in different ways. Obviously, I've been with Mike in Denver for five years, five of my six, and it's exciting to have him back," said Fernández.
Porter Jr. is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, posting averages of 18.2 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 50% from field goal range and 39.5% from beyond the arc. While Nikola Jokić was undoubtedly the star of the team, Porter Jr. had his share of explosive performances this past season, dropping a career-high 39 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Pelicans, also scoring 36 points in another victory over New Orleans earlier in the month.
A year after Fernández left to become an associate head coach for the Sacramento Kings, Porter Jr. served as a key member of the Nuggets' supporting cast when they won the 2023 NBA Finals. He showcased his ability to rise to the occasion by scoring 16 points and bringing in 13 rebounds in a 94–89 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5.
One head-scratching moment during Fernández’s broadcast appearance came when he referred to Porter Jr. as the team’s oldest player at 27 years old, even though fellow offseason acquisition Terance Mann is 29. Brooklyn officially announced the addition of Mann earlier this week and has not indicated any plans to move him, which raises the question: did Fernández simply forget, or is the team already considering parting ways with Mann?
"Don't forget that Mike is 27 years old, and he'll be the oldest guy in our roster," Fernandez said. "The next guy will be Nic Claxton, so it tells you how young we are, how much we can grow as a group. These guys, they're ready to work and compete."
Only time will tell.