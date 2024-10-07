Jordi Fernandez Stays Mum on Nets' Final Two-Way Spot
As the Brooklyn Nets continue to evaluate their training camp roster ahead of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, one two-way spot remains available.
Should the franchise look internally to fill the hole, either Amari Bailey or Tyrese Martin could be prime candidates to have their Exhibit 10 deal upgraded to a two-way. If not, Brooklyn may consider adding an outside free agent to round out their roster.
Rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez passed on responding to the New York Post's Brian Lewis when the topic was broached.
“It’s a pretty good question. It’ll probably be a question for Sean [Marks] more than me,” he said. “At the same time, we obviously communicate every day, and we have guys fighting for that spot. And we’re very happy with these guys. But ultimately I’d say he would have to answer that question.”
Roster foundation is such an integral part of any rebuild, specifically in the Nets' case. In these early stages, the goal must be, and to their credit has been, acquiring as much young, high-potential talent as possible. Utilizing the luxury of a two-way deal is essential to any overhaul, especially since Fernandez is renowned as a player development guru.
There will be many moving pieces as Brooklyn's season-opener draws near, but it would be extremely surprising to see Fernandez and Marks avoid tabbing a low-risk-high-reward piece prior to the commencement of the regular season.
The Nets take on the Atlanta Hawks on Oct 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
