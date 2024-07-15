Keon Johnson Shines Despite Brooklyn Nets' Summer League Loss
The Brooklyn Nets were defeated by the Los Angeles Clippers 87-78 on each team's second day of Las Vegas Summer League action. Despite the loss, Keon Johnson had an incredible performance, putting up 27 points, six rebounds, and four steals on 9-16 shooting.
The guard out of Tennessee appeared in just five games for Brooklyn last season, averaging 6.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. However, his last two summer league games may have earned him a spot on the roster.
Johnson began his NBA career during the 2021-22 season with the Clippers. Once he was picked up by the Portland Trail Blazers, he was able to come into his own as a solid scorer, averaging 9.7 points in 22 games. Johnson spent 2022-23 in Portland as well, before signing a two-way deal with the Nets for the 2023-24 season.
A free agent as of right now, Johnson had an efficient first game against the Pacers as well. He put up 16 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and three blocks, while nailing the game-winner in OT. Not to mention, in the past two games, he's shot above 50% from the field.
The two-way performance from Johnson certainly warrants a roster spot, especially given that the Nets are in a rebuild. Should they decide to deal Cam Johnson or Dorian Finney-Smith, it could open up a spot that Johnson should secure.
The Nets take on the New York Knicks in their third summer league on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.
