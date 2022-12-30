Skip to main content

Kevin Durant and LeBron James Share Hilarious Interaction

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Lakers star LeBron James had a funny back and forth
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are not only two of the greatest players of this generation, but they are two of the greatest all-time. The two superstars have had some legendary battles over the years, facing off three separate times in the NBA Finals, with James winning the first matchup and Durant taking the next two.

Since their last meeting in the NBA Finals, Durant and James have not crossed paths much on the court, with injuries to both players limiting their opportunities to face off. That said, the two legends still share a high level of respect for one another, and will certainly cross paths again at some point.

Following a viral Tweet that showed LeBron James scoring a bucket against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas, James and Durant had a hilarious interaction with one another. The original Tweet, which Durant quote Tweeted, joked about James pretending to be tired before making his move to the basket. James then shared this response to Durant's Tweet:

NBA Christmas Day matchups always bring out some great basketball, and this year they produced some great Twitter interactions as well. While the Lakers lost to Dallas, it was another solid showing for James, who continues to look elite even this late into his career.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both still playing at a high level, Kevin Durant and LeBron James are two of the greatest to ever do it.

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_19666720
News

Inside The Nets' Power Of 'Belief'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19675096
News

Injury Report: Trae Young Receives Last Minute Status Update vs. Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19684868
News

Injury Report: Trae Young's Current Status vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19595003
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19384099
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Luka Doncic Making History vs. Knicks

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19681870
News

Kevin Love: Cleveland Cavaliers Should Retire Kyrie Irving's Jersey

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19595304_168390270_lowres
News

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19681379
News

Kyrie Irving Reveals Greatest Lesson Learned During Time With Cavs

By Chris Milholen