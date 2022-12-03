Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Blasts Charles Barkley, Calls Him A 'Clown'

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is not happy with Charles Barkley
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NBA Hall-of-Famer and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley is no stranger to upsetting NBA players. Barkley is unfiltered during his television segments, and while a lot of it is for entertainment purposes, it still often rubs players the wrong way. A recent example of this came on Friday night when Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant called out Barkley following some criticism.

During a recent segment for Bleacher Report, Barkley said Durant is insecure at times. Following Brooklyn's win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, Durant responded to Barkley, calling him a clown.

Durant is always active on social media, and is never hesitant to call out haters. This can range from analysts like Barkley, to every day fans on Twitter. Durant has no issue speaking his mind, and he did not appreciate Barkley calling him insecure. This is a label Durant has received a lot since his decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2017.

This will undoubtedly give Barkley and the TNT crew some content on their next segment, which is often the goal of some of these takes. While Barkley did not seem to be attacking Durant, he did say something that the star forward disagreed with. Durant also took direct exception to the term "insecure" in a follow-up Tweet that read, "I think it’s insecurity when u go on tv trying to take shots at my character as a man. But shit, I’m an ignorant jock, what do I know."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Never afraid to speak his mind, Kevin Durant had time tonight.

Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Yuta Watanabe: The Nets non-guaranteed wing becoming one of the NBA's top shooters

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors

TJ Warren 2
News

Nets React To TJ Warren's Return: 'It Almost Felt Like A Dream'

By Chris Milholen
TJ Warren
News

TJ Warren Describes Emotional Journey Back To The Court

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18153936_168390270_lowres
News

Paul Pierce: Jayson Tatum is Better Than Kevin Durant

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19488280
News

Injury Report: Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17244548_168390270_lowres
News

Devin Booker Shouts Out Kevin Durant After Historic Game

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17359623_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet's Shocking Answer About Trading Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19522454
News

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19535019
News

Nets' Ben Simmons Remains Out With Calf Injury vs. Raptors

By Chris Milholen