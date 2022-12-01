Kevin Durant Gives Honest Opinion About Bol Bol

Bol Bol is one of the most talked about and unique players in the NBA. He's the true definition of a unicorn that can seem to do it all, with a real possibility of winning the Most Improved Player award; Kevin Durant has taken notice.

"He's unique," Durant said about Bol Bol. "He's tough to deal with. I can see his confidence growing by the game, pretty much every game on the basketball court. He just needed more reps, last few years he's been in and out of the lineup, hurt, and G League stints. I love what Jamal is doing with him over there, putting him at the point sometimes, putting him at the five, and just moving him around because he's such a versatile player. It's great for the league. I think you'll start to see him continue to be more and more of an impact player as time goes on."

Bol Bol's development this season has actually been quite tremendous. He went from averaging 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds, to 13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks; a difference from 5.8 minutes a game to 27.1 minutes a game.

It's always really great to see a player explode in development after years in the NBA because they never got time on the bench. Players like Jeremy Lin, Isaiah Thomas, and now Bol Bol, are some of the best stories in the NBA.

