Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron James Dropping 47 Points vs. Atlanta Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was dominant vs. the Hawks
On his 38th birthday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went for 47 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. There was no answer for James, especially down the stretch, as he continued to get whatever he wanted on offense.

It has been a rough season for the Lakers, but LeBron continues to be incredible, even this late into his career. After the game, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a Tweet reacting to this dominant 47-point performance for LeBron.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two of the greatest players of all-time, and it is cool to see Durant show appreciation in this way. The two players have had some epic battles over the years, including in the NBA Finals.

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have had two incredibly different seasons, with Brooklyn reestablishing themselves as true title contenders while the Lakers fall further from the play-in tournament. That said, with LeBron James playing at this level, the Lakers could be one or two moves away from ascending themselves back into the playoff picture. A win like this, even against a mediocre Eastern Conference opponent, goes a long way towards establishing more confidence that this is achievable.

This was truly an incredible game from LeBron James, and Kevin Durant shared his appreciation for the performance he got to witness.

