Kevin Durant Reveals Reason Behind 'Slim Reaper' Nickname

Kevin Durant has one of the best nicknames in the NBA - The Slim Reaper. It's the perfect description for a player as tall and thin as he is to cause so much damage on the court. He gave a very simple reason as to why Slim Reaper became his nickname.

Durant answered top fan questions in a social piece for Boardroom where he revealed the reason.

"Because I'm skinny and I do my work at night," Durant said.

What's interesting is that for a long time, Kevin Durant didn't like the Slim Reaper as a nickname. Here's a quote from him back in 2014 when he was on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“That name is what it is,” Durant said at shootaround Monday. “It’s cool to have a nickname somebody else gave to you. It’s kind of weird if you make your own nickname up. But to have that out there, I guess, is cool. “I’m here to shine a bright light. I’m not here to be a guy of, I guess, death. We'll see what happens with that, but I just like KD better.”

At one point, he even joked that he'd rather be called The Servant than The Slim reaper. Regardless of whatever Kevin Durant wanted to be called in the past, it's great that he's finally embracing The Slim Reaper now in 2022. It's arguably the best nickname in all of the NBA and one that suits him well.

