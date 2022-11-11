Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Shares Hilarious Quote on Knicks Fans

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is unbeaten vs. the New York Knicks since joining the Brooklyn Nets
  Author:
  Publish date:

Kevin Durant is unbeaten vs. the New York Knicks since joining the Brooklyn Nets. After another win over New York on Wednesday, Durant revealed his thoughts on the rivalry, and even gave a hilarious quote about his relationship with Knicks fans.

"Regardless of each team's record, there's always gonna be a rivalry. Regardless of who is on the floor, there's always gonna be a rivalry, because the fans here in New York City are so passionate and love sports so much," Durant said. "There's always gonna be a competition, so as long as I got a Nets jersey on I'm gonna always - If I see a Knicks fan I'm gonna always give them a thumbs down, or just give them some sh-t about being a Knicks fan. So it only adds to the rivalry, and the fans feel more engaged if they see a player engaged in the rivalry as well."

While the Knicks and their fans once wanted Kevin Durant on their team, and perhaps still do, it will always be a rivalry as long as he plays for the Nets. It is still to be determined how much longer that will be, but if both the Nets and Knicks could be competitive at the same time, it would add to an already established rivalry.

For Durant, he does not care about the status of each team, because in his eyes it will be a rivalry regardless.

