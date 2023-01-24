Kevin Durant’s Next Injury Update Date Revealed

The Nets should reportedly have an injury update on Kevin Durant very soon.

Ever since Kevin Durant became sidelined with an MCL sprain, Nets fans have been clinging to any type of injury update from the team. Fortunately, it seems like there is a reported date for his next update - Tuesday, January 24.

The update comes from Alex Schiffer from The Athletic.

While the Brooklyn Nets were initially struggling without Kevin Durant, going 0-4, the team has figured out a way to bounce back recently. They're currently on a two-game winning streak, with two fantastic comeback wins against the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors. In both games, the Nets were down in the fourth quarter but somehow, Kyrie Irving found a way to explode and lead the team to comeback victories.

The Nets will have their biggest test without Kevin Durant up next, as they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, January 25. If Brooklyn can figure out a way to win that game, it'll create some true momentum and positive growth within the locker room without Durant. Even if they don't find a way to win, their next opponent is the Detroit Pistons, a team that Brooklyn should be overwhelmingly favored to defeat.

It's been a while since fans have seen the Brooklyn Nets at full strength, but one thing is for sure, this team is a legitimate NBA Championship contender when they are healthy. Hopefully, Tuesday's news about Kevin Durant will be a good one.

