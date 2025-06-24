Kings Shopping Malik Monk, Devin Carter; Could Nets Offer a 2025 Pick in Return?
With the 2025 NBA Draft just two days away, the Brooklyn Nets must decide whether to keep their four first-round picks or package the later ones to either move up or acquire another addition to the young core.
If the Nets don't fall in love with a prospect outside of the lottery, they could shift their focus to giving a high-potential youngster a change of scenery.
And the perfect target may actually be available.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Sacramento Kings could be shopping former 2024 lottery selection and Providence standout, Devin Carter.
"The Kings have expressed a desire to acquire a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote on Tuesday. "Amid those conversations, Sacramento has gauged the trade market on guards Malik Monk and Devin Carter, sources said."
Last summer, Carter was listed as a potential Brooklyn target when the franchise was left without a selection in the annual draft. The Nets ended up staying put, opting not to part with any of its massive collection of draft capital.
Now they'll have a second chance at putting Carter in a black and white uniform.
Brooklyn holds picks 19, 26 and 27 in addition to pick eight, which it wouldn't have to give up for Carter. A package of 26 and 27 likely gets the deal done, landing the Nets a talented young guard while equipping the Kings with two late first-round picks.
Scotto didn't explicitly report what range in the first round Sacramento is looking for, which is why Brooklyn could package both of its late-round picks to fully persuade the Kings into accepting the deal.
Carter was limited to just 36 games in his rookie season, averaging just 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. His Providence tape is a better display of the kind of player he is, given that he missed most of last year with a torn labrum.
Maybe two firsts is a steep price, but the possibility that Carter develops into a star is well worth the outgoing value.
Cam Thomas and Carter headlining the Nets' backcourt in 2025-26 would be an intriguing pairing that could reap massive benefits down the line.