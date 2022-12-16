Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving assists Howard University student in need

Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving donated $22,000 to help a Howard University student cover her tuition.

Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving is well known for giving back and helping out individuals and families in need. His latest donation was a heartfelt one. 

Destiny Thompson, a Howard University student from New Jersey, opened a GoFundMe fundraiser to help raise funds for her tuition in order to stay enrolled. Thompson, who is a civil engineering major at the University, received a generous $22,000 donation from Irving this past Monday. 

Shortly after seeing the donation from the Nets guard, Thompson posted a video on her FaceBook to express her emotions. In the video, Thompson looked to be wearing a Walmart uniform and stated she was wiping down registers. 

"I'm pretty calm. I was really, really like super, super shaky. I cried just a lot of tears," Thompson said in her FaceBook video. "I'm at work. I don't understand, like, I can't really wrap my head around how generous people can be. I am so thankful for everybody that shared it, everybody that liked, commented, gave me encouraging words, and just kind of helped me keep going essentially. 

"I'm just so, so happy. I'm so thankful. I never thought in a million years that anybody would give me anything. I'm super grateful. I want to say thank you 1,000 times for blessing me like this Mr. Kyrie Ivring. I really don't know. I'm in shock still. I'm at work wiping down registers and cleaning for them." 

