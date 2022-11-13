Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Meeting With Joe Tsai

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Meeting With Joe Tsai

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving shared his first public statement after meeting with Joe Tsai
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After what was reportedly a productive meeting between Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and team chairman Joe Tsai, the path to Irving's return is now more visible than it was before. That said, Tsai remains adamant that Irving still has work to do before rejoining the team.

On Sunday afternoon, Irving shared a Tweet for the first time since this meeting with Tsai, once again reiterating that he is not here to engage in political or religious wars with anybody. In the Tweet, Irving wrote, "I was not put here on earth to participate in any religious/political wars or incite racial disharmony/prejudice within communities. We are all equal under the sun and I am here to participate in the building of an Equal world and follow the Word from the Most High/GOD/YAH."

It is unclear what exactly Irving must accomplish at this point before returning to the Nets, but there was a list that general manager Sean Marks revealed, and it included an apology and condemnation of the movie, a $500K donation to anti-hate causes, sensitivity training, a meeting with ADL and Jewish leaders, and a meeting with Joe Tsai to demonstrate an understanding of his actions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At least two of these requirements have been checked off, but it is yet to be seen if the Nets will require Irving to finish the list. According to Tsai, he still needs to show that he is truly sorry.

Report: Entire NBA Ready to 'Re-Engage' Nets on Kevin Durant Trade

LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant's Performance vs. Hornets

Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_10880836
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17410840
News

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19376100
News

LeBron James' Injury Status vs. Brooklyn Nets Revealed

By Joey Linn
Screen Shot 2022-11-12 at 3.48.03 PM
News

Nets Give Update on Kyrie Irving's Return From Suspension

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19327150_168390270_lowres
News

Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn has 'No Timetable' on Kyrie Irving Return

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19370771
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18119015_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Nets not Planning to Trade Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19302757_168390270_lowres
News

Ben Simmons To Come Off Bench vs. Clippers

By Chris Milholen