Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Meeting With Joe Tsai

After what was reportedly a productive meeting between Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and team chairman Joe Tsai, the path to Irving's return is now more visible than it was before. That said, Tsai remains adamant that Irving still has work to do before rejoining the team.

On Sunday afternoon, Irving shared a Tweet for the first time since this meeting with Tsai, once again reiterating that he is not here to engage in political or religious wars with anybody. In the Tweet, Irving wrote, "I was not put here on earth to participate in any religious/political wars or incite racial disharmony/prejudice within communities. We are all equal under the sun and I am here to participate in the building of an Equal world and follow the Word from the Most High/GOD/YAH."

It is unclear what exactly Irving must accomplish at this point before returning to the Nets, but there was a list that general manager Sean Marks revealed, and it included an apology and condemnation of the movie, a $500K donation to anti-hate causes, sensitivity training, a meeting with ADL and Jewish leaders, and a meeting with Joe Tsai to demonstrate an understanding of his actions.

At least two of these requirements have been checked off, but it is yet to be seen if the Nets will require Irving to finish the list. According to Tsai, he still needs to show that he is truly sorry.

