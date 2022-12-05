Kyrie Irving Releases First Statement After Breakup With Nike

In a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was announced that Kyrie Irving was no longer a Nike athlete. This comes after a suspension period that followed the controversy of Irving's social media postings.

When Nike suspended Irving, their statement read, "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened a disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

Now following an official breakup, Irving sent out a Tweet thanking those who have ever purchased one of his releases.

"Anyone who has even spent their hard earned money on anything I have ever released, I consider you FAMILY and we are forever connected. It’s time to show how powerful we are as a community," Irving wrote.

It is unclear whether the point guard has any interest in joining another company, or if another company has any interest in signing him, but his is now a free agent on that front. His shoes were amongst Nike's best sellers, but the company will not be moving forward in their partnership with Irving.

The star point guard thanked his supporters and will now move forward without the partnership with Nike.

