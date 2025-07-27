Kyrie Irving Says There's No Beef with Kevin Durant or Steve Nash After Nets Exit
Despite airing out much of the Brooklyn Nets' dirty laundry while on stream, Kyrie Irving has made it clear he has no beef with neither Kevin Durant nor Steve Nash.
Irving recently said he believes the Nets never truly wanted to sign him, and did so as a move to draw Durant to Kings County. He's also discussed the lack of faith he had in Nash once he was hired in 2020, saying he would've preferred a candidate with "championship experience."
Still, there's apparently no hard feelings between Irving, Durant and Nash.
"Me and KD are not beefing. I'm not beefing with Steve Nash. I'm not beefing with anybody, you guys. Alright? This is not personal against KD, and even when he tweeted back at me and he said he's going to have the noti's on, I appreciate that, you guys. I appreciate the engagement," Irving said while streaming on Twitch. "I just want to tell KD I love him, you know what I'm saying? At that moment, I'm not sure what he was thinking, but at the same time I would never, ever broadcast anything crazy. There's so much that happened while we were in Brooklyn. There is so much spun narratives after we left Brooklyn."
The Nets infamously melted down after the acquisition of James Harden, resulting in one of the biggest "What if?" stories in NBA history. While Brooklyn never got past the second round during this superteam era, Irving still believes a duo of he and Durant remains unmatched.
"I'm not going to lie to you, but I will say this, the 7-11 duo of me and KD will never be topped in terms of just being on the court with somebody that special. So, let me get that disclaimer out … I've played with a lot of great players, but playing with KD, that was OD. He's one of the best of all time," Irving continued.
Despite the fact that Irving departed from Brooklyn nearly two years ago, any new information regarding the Nets' downfall will grab headlines due to just how chaotic that period of time was.