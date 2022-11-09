Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving’s Shocking Defiance of Steve Nash Revealed

Kyrie Irving’s Shocking Defiance of Steve Nash Revealed

Steve Nash knew it was over after this.

In the past two seasons, the Brooklyn Nets were a complete disaster under Steve Nash. Much of it wasn't really his fault, as players just simply didn't embrace him as a coach - especially Kyrie Irving.

The New York Post revealed a shocking article that detailed how Kyrie Irving blew off 10 plays in one game when Steve Nash was coaching him. On October 29, in a game against the Pacers, a scout revealed that Kyrie Irving did a completely different play than what Nash drew up on 10 separate occasions.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” the scout told The Post. “Nash would call something, and he’d run the opposite. I’ve never seen anything like that."

Nets General Manager Sean Marks held a press conference after Steve Nash mutually departed the team, and his statements certainly lined up with the scout's report of Irving.

“Steve and I talked daily if not hourly,” Marks said. “And when we’re having these conversations he was aware of, ‘Hey, they’re not responding to me right now’. So over the course of the last week, last 10 days, we’ve been talking and talking and I think it came to a head.” 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Brooklyn Nets just weren't listening to Steve Nash anymore, and examples like this clearly show why it was just a matter of time before his departure. Unfortunately, it was never really a fair shake for Nash.

“We both felt that this was time. It was certainly trending in that way,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said. “And to be quite frank, the team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing.”

Kyrie Irving has yet to play for new coach Jacque Vaughn, as he's been suspended over his highly controversial tweet promoting an antisemitic film.

Report: Entire NBA Ready to 'Re-Engage' Nets on Kevin Durant Trade

LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant's Performance vs. Hornets

Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_18532809_168390270_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets No Longer Considering Ime Udoka as Coach

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19370771
News

Brooklyn Nets Name Jacque Vaughn Head Coach: 'He Really Simplifies The Game'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18153894
News

Jaylen Brown Defends Kyrie Irving From Antisemitic Labeling

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19370767
News

Injury Report: New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Chris Milholen
IMG_8960
News

Rate the Trade: Kevin Durant for Anthony Davis

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19337410
News

Details of Kyrie Irving's Meeting With Adam Silver Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19327155
News

Date For Kyrie Irving's Meeting With Adam Silver Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18532809
News

Nets Receiving Pushback on Hiring Ime Udoka as Head Coach

By Joey Linn