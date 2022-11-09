Kyrie Irving’s Shocking Defiance of Steve Nash Revealed

In the past two seasons, the Brooklyn Nets were a complete disaster under Steve Nash. Much of it wasn't really his fault, as players just simply didn't embrace him as a coach - especially Kyrie Irving.

The New York Post revealed a shocking article that detailed how Kyrie Irving blew off 10 plays in one game when Steve Nash was coaching him. On October 29, in a game against the Pacers, a scout revealed that Kyrie Irving did a completely different play than what Nash drew up on 10 separate occasions.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” the scout told The Post. “Nash would call something, and he’d run the opposite. I’ve never seen anything like that."

Nets General Manager Sean Marks held a press conference after Steve Nash mutually departed the team, and his statements certainly lined up with the scout's report of Irving.

“Steve and I talked daily if not hourly,” Marks said. “And when we’re having these conversations he was aware of, ‘Hey, they’re not responding to me right now’. So over the course of the last week, last 10 days, we’ve been talking and talking and I think it came to a head.”

The Brooklyn Nets just weren't listening to Steve Nash anymore, and examples like this clearly show why it was just a matter of time before his departure. Unfortunately, it was never really a fair shake for Nash.

“We both felt that this was time. It was certainly trending in that way,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said. “And to be quite frank, the team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing.”

Kyrie Irving has yet to play for new coach Jacque Vaughn, as he's been suspended over his highly controversial tweet promoting an antisemitic film.

