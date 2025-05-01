Lakers Could Be a Potential Suitor for Nets Big Man Day'Ron Sharpe
The Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-25 season is officially over—and so begins their search for a true center.
Los Angeles' five spot was one of this year's roster's biggest weaknesses, a void GM Rob Pelinka attempted to addresss after trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic. While Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton was rumored to be a target, Pelinka ultimately struck a deal for Charlotte's Mark Williams—a move that was vetoed.
Revisiting the Claxton idea could be a route the Lakers go, but they'd have to properly compensate Brooklyn to pry him away from the franchise that drafted him. However, the Nets currently have another center who could be of interest: Day'Ron Sharpe.
Sharpe, 23, is coming off the best season of his young career and will be a restricted free agent come June 30th at 6 p.m. EST. Standing at 6-foot-9, 265 lbs, Sharpe is slightly undersized but plays well beyond his frame. He's an elite-level rebounder and a force on the defensive end—owning a skillset that would thrive alongside Doncic and LeBron James.
Now, the path to adding Sharpe wouldn't be easy, but far less difficult than a move for Claxton. Pelinka could opt for a sign-and-trade to prevent Nets GM Sean Marks from matching a theoretical offer sheet, or simply overpay to scare Brooklyn off.
Claxton inking a four-year, $97 million deal last summer cements him as the Nets' center going forward—but Sharpe is not a piece Brooklyn should be okay with just letting walk. Given Claxton's injury history, especially throughout this past season, Sharpe's value extends beyond his expiring contract. Under soon-to-be second-year HC Jordi Fernandez, the UNC product could further his development to become a key contributor in the Nets' rebuild.
But with the Lakers obviously set on finding a difference maker in the frontcourt, Brooklyn retaining Sharpe could become harder than initially expected. Enterring a bidding war for a homegrown piece may deter Marks from going after an external option—that of course being Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga.
Much will be revealed and reported between now and when free agency opens, but Marks needs to keep Los Angeles' desire to add a big in the back of his mind when enterring negotiations with his backup center.