Lakers' HC Weighs in on Facing Nets' D’Angelo Russell
D'Angelo Russell's NBA journey has been one full of reuinions.
From being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers to being traded to the Brooklyn Nets — and then repeating the same cycle eight years later — Russell has enjoyed iconic moments in the purple and gold and black and white.
Friday night's matchup between LA and Brooklyn marks Russell's first opportunity to face his former team since rejoining the Nets on Dec. 29, and JJ Redick expects the 28-year-old to put on a show.
“I expect him to come out and try to have a great game,” Redick said via Daniel Starkland of LakersNation. “He does not have a lack of competitiveness. He takes a lot of pride in who he is as a player. I’m expecting him to try to go at us tomorrow.”
A nagging shin contusion has prevented Russell from returning to his dominant 2018-19 self that Brooklyn fans fell in love with, resulting in just 12.8 points and 22.2 minutes per night.
But before the injury suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 4, he appeared to be emerging as one of the Nets' top scoring options.
Following Russell's 22-point, eight-assist re-debut with Brooklyn on New Year's Day, it seemed there was a chance he could return to form after a rocky two-year stint with the Lakers.
Dalton Knecht, LA's impressive rookie forward out of Tennessee, echoed his coach's prediction.
“Like you said, he’s going to go against his old team. He’s going to be ready to play us and it’s going to be a fun one. So it’ll be fun to see DLo again,” he said.
Fresh off the most lopsided loss in franchise history, the Nets will need Russell to replicate his performance from his debut in Jordi Fernandez's rotation rather than those post-shin contusion.
That is of course, if he suits up. Russell sat out of last night's 126-67 falter at the hands of the LA Clippers and is considered day-to-day.
But if he's good to go come tip-off, a fiery revenge-game should be expected out of the veteran guard.
Nets-Lakers is slated for tomorrow at 10:30 p.m. EST.
