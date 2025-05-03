Latest Antetokounmpo Buzz Shows That Nets Have Trade Rivals
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future is the biggest question mark in the NBA, with the Brooklyn Nets swirling around the Greek superstar.
The Nets are considered a candidate to acquire Antetokounmpo, but the latest buzz features the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst pointed to how both organizations are in the draft lottery.
He said about the Rockets: “What if they hop up into that top four? Look out there.”
Houston currently has the Phoenix Suns’ 2025 draft pick, which falls at No. 9. That pick has a 17.3% chance of landing in the top four, and a 3.8% chance of being the number one selection — which will surely be Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg. The draft lottery will determine that on May 12 in Chicago.
John Hollinger, previously the vice president of basketball operations for the Memphis Grizzlies, wrote on April 29 that “no other team can match the Nets and Rockets on draft capital unless Oklahoma City decides to get in the game.” The Thunder, so far, have not been linked to Antetokounmpo.
The Rockets, meanwhile, are still in the middle of their season. Houston is tied 3-3 with the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the Western Conference, with Game 7 on Sunday. The Athletic’s NBA staff theorized that Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore and other young players with potential star upside could arrive in Milwaukee if the Rockets traded for Antetokounmpo.
Meanwhile, the Spurs have two picks in the 2025 draft’s lottery. Right now, those picks would be No. 8 and 14. That gives San Antonio a collective 29.7% chance of getting into the top four, and 6.7% odds of moving up to number one.
The Nets were not mentioned in the latest rumors surrounding Antetokounmpo, but some reading between the lines indicates that Brooklyn could offer a fairly enticing package. The Nets have four first round picks in this draft, including the sixth-best odds in the lottery. That means that the Nets have a 37.2% chance of getting into the top four and a 9% chance at the number one overall pick. The organization is also loaded with draft compensation, having 31 draft picks over the next seven years.
Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks in 67 games this season. The 30-year-old is projected to make $112.5 million over the next two seasons. He has a $62.7 million player option in 2027-28.