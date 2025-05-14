Latest Report on Warriors' Forward Could Result in Departure to Nets
At this point in the season, it's easy to tell that Jonathan Kuminga's departure from the Golden State Warriors is almost guaranteed. There are so many factors pointing to why he should leave the team that drafted him for greener pastures in terms of his career.
For one thing, Kuminga is thriving in the playoffs despite the Warriors being down 3-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals. Over his last three games, the 22-year-old is averaging 23.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
In fact, the regular season proved no different. Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists before the postseason, but his minutes took a major hit after Golden State traded for Jimmy Butler. The two had difficulty finding a rhythm together due to spacing issues.
All of this has already alluded to his potential departure from the team this summer. Kuminga is a restricted free agent, and the Warriors are paying Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green over $130 million next season. There might not be enough room to afford the young forward given his age and production warranting a large deal.
A new (and perhaps shocking) report from The Ringer's Logan Murdock only adds fuel to the idea. Murdock reports that the Warriors' coaching staff was upset with Kuminga looking off Curry at times during the regular season, and many were left wondering if the Congolese forward would be on the roster next season.
“Despite his talent, Kuminga’s propensity to look for his shot at the expense of the flow of Golden State’s offense has irked the coaching staff," Murdock wrote. "During a late-season game against the Blazers, team sources say Kerr was incensed after several instances in which Kuminga looked off Curry to create his own offense.
"Kuminga subsequently received DNPs in the Warriors’ regular-season finale against the Clippers and then again in their play-in matchup against the Grizzlies. By the start of the playoffs, many within the organization wondered whether Kuminga, who is eligible for an extension, had played his last game as a Warrior.”
The Brooklyn Nets have long been rumored as a suitor for Kuminga. They have more than enough room in the salary cap to sign him, and he fits their timeline perfectly. The Nets are currently in the early stages of a rebuild, having built a solid young core with a boatload of draft picks as well.
Murdock's report suggests Kuminga's departure is very real, and the Nets are one of the top teams to sign him. Brooklyn would immediately give him more opportunities and playing time, as Kuminga would be regarded as a co-star to shooting guard Cam Thomas. The fit makes sense, and this report only backs that up.