LeBron James: Kevin Durant Can Surpass Me on NBA Scoring Record

LeBron James is going to inevitably surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the number-one spot on the NBA's scoring record. The question people don't really ask after that is, who will end up passing LeBron James?

LeBron spoke with ESPN where he discussed who he personally believed could surpass him on the NBA's scoring list.

"I mean, KD is the first thing that comes to mind for sure," LeBron said. "His name is not easy money and slim reaper for no reason. He does it so effortlessly. His ability to shoot the three ball, shoot the mid-range, get to the paint, but also shoot 85-90 from the free throw line. Those are key ingredients and the most important is about being available on the floor."

LeBron didn't just stop at Kevin Durant. While he believes Durant has the most realistic opportunity, he also gave some faith in younger players like Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid.

"We have a lot of great scorers in our league, with KD being one of them, Kyrie, Luka, Embiid, Giannis, they put numbers on the board, but you have to have a little luck as well," LeBron said. "We all know that health is the most important in life, not only in sports, but in life in general."

When you look at the all-time scoring leaders, the only player that's even close to LeBron James is Kevin Durant. Durant is number 14 on the list, with 11,281 fewer points than LeBron in 419 fewer games. When saying that out loud, it sounds like a daunting task even for Kevin Durant.

