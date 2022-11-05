Skip to main content
LeBron James Reveals Thoughts on Kyrie Irving's Antisemitic Posts

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving posting antisemitic content
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NBA players and analysts around the league have been asked over the last few days about Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving sharing antisemitic content on social media. On Friday evening, following a loss to the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was one of the latest players to share his thoughts on the situation.

Speaking with reporters, James said, "Me personally, I don't condone any hate to any kind, to any race, to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand."

LeBron said his stance on hatred is why he didn't air one of the recent episodes of The Shop, because Kanye West was sharing what James called "hate conversation" during the episode.

"I don't represent that," James said. "There's no place in this world for it. Nobody can benefit from that. I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people. He has since - what was it today or yesterday? He apologized. But he caused some harm, and I think it's unfortunate. But I don't stand on the position to hurt people when it comes to your voice or your platform."

When asked about Irving's situation, James used his platform to stand against what was shared, acknowledging that it caused harm. Never wanting to see harm caused to any group of people, James felt the situation was unfortunate.

