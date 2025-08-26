Making the Case for Brooklyn Nets to Outperform Win Projection
The youth movement may be making its way through the Brooklyn Nets organization, but that doesn't have to mean poor play and a poor record.
NBA Bet has put the Nets' win total line at 21.5 for the 2025-26 season. As the front office begins to shift focus to the future, there is no real reason for Brooklyn to push for a successful season in terms of wins.
But when we look at the roster compared from year to year, this crop under second-year head coach Jordi Fernandez could outperform expectations.
Minutes and Stats From 2024-25
Brooklyn had some high-quality players on the roster last season, but due to injuries and trades, the players who played the most did not reflect the overall talent. Even with the constantly changing lineups, they still ended with 26 wins.
The five players with the most minutes played were Jalen Wilson, Keon Johnson, Nic Claxton, Cameron Johnson and Ziaire Williams in order. Wilson and Johnson will have to claw their way towards minutes this season.
A season of health for the Nets' projected starting lineup should easily surpass the win total. Cam Thomas was outside the top 10 in total minutes due to a left hamstring strain, and assuming he plays the season on his qualifying offer, he should contribute to winning basketball.
Johnson was Brooklyn's top points scorer last season, and his production should easily be replicated through the efforts of Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. There is a better balance now of scorers, defenders and playmakers on the roster; it is just yet to be seen how the pieces work together.
Combination of Unique Players
The Nets have lost five players who averaged double-digit points per game through midseason and offseason trades. The replacements have the potential to bring improved efficiency to the scoreboard.
Along with Thomas and Porter Jr., the additions of Terance Mann and Egor Demin should bolster the scoring ranks. There will also be plenty of internal development to rely on.
Brooklyn invested heavily in the future of its playmaking by taking three pass-first guards and a facilitating forward in the Draft. Demin and Nolan Traoré are unique from each other, but both can bring out the best in the role players.
Trading Johnson for Porter Jr. will not improve the defense, but acquiring Mann and Haywood Highsmith in separate trades will strengthen the defense on the wings.
It is also of note that Fernandez is still developing as a coach, but getting to pick his first draft class and implement his play style more will help the team see success. What Brooklyn lost from last season in veteran leadership, they got back in a more diverse group of players that could see them push closer to the 30-win mark.