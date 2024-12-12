Jimmy Butler Reportedly Looking to Join Brooklyn Nets
As teams fight and claw through the 2024-25 NBA regular season, some are looking to rearrange their roster by adding more, or less, firepower.
One of those seems to be the Miami Heat, who are now reportedly open to dealing star forward Jimmy Butler, as long as the return value is there.
There’s been rumblings that Butler has narrowed his list down to four Western Conference teams — the Mavericks, Rockets, Warriors and Suns — but a report from New York Post’s Brian Lewis directly contradicts that.
“Butler has shown interest in coming to the Nets in the past, and a source close to the situation told The Post that is still very much the case,” Lewis wrote.
Giving up assets for an aged star doesn’t make much sense for the now-rebuilding Nets, but Lewis’ report did come with a caveat: “’Brooklyn is and would remain his first choice to the extent that he’s fine with playing out the year opting out and signing there as a free agent.’”
Where most other sources have said Butler is looking to be traded, a willingness to join Brooklyn as a free agent is the most interesting. While it’s still somewhat unlikely given the Nets aren’t a win-now team, and don’t necessarily need Butler’s talents in the coming years, a signing would take plenty of pressure off of the transaction.
Should the Nets add at blue chip prospect at the 2025 NBA Draft, Butler could be the perfect piece to learn from.
Of course, this could also be speculation on several fronts. Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, has staunchly denied most of the rumors so far, especially though from ESPN's Shams Charania regarding the list of West teams.
For now, Brooklyn will continue to churn through the regular season, which it’s overachieved in so far.
