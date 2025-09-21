Michael Porter Jr. Facing Make-or-Break Season in Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets are hoping for a big year from one of their latest additions, and it could be just as important for the player himself.
Over the past couple of years, the Nets have descended into a rebuild. Although it’s not an ideal situation for any team to be in, it’s typically the starting point for a team looking to eventually reach contention again.
While Brooklyn has a history of adding stars, there might not be any available for the team to pursue in the near future. Of course, one Giannis Antetokounmpo trade request would change everything, but assuming things stay as is, the Nets will be committing to building a young core for the future.
In adding five players in the first round last season, the Nets clearly have a direction they’re looking to go in, but one veteran could be the biggest wild card in this equation for Brooklyn. Michael Porter Jr. came to the Nets as part of the Cam Johnson draft night trade and is set to take on a larger role than he ever had in Denver.
Although there are plenty of priorities for the Nets next season, Porter’s play will be one of the most important factors for them moving forward. There is no shortage of possibilities for what Porter’s first season away from Denver might look like, but the result of his time in Brooklyn will have a significant impact on his immediate future and the Nets’ plans.
If Porter can break out and become the star-adjacent player he had shown flashes of in Denver throughout his first several seasons, the Nets might be willing to enter a long-term partnership with him. Considering Porter’s contract is set to expire in 2027, inking him to an extension could make Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas decision a bit easier. Of course, after being in a consistent situation in Denver, a good season turning into more long-term security would be the perfect outcome for Porter.
However, if Porter’s efficiency and production drop as defenses get a chance to put their focus on him, it could be a lose-lose for him and the Nets. Brooklyn would be looking to trade his expiring $40 million contract in the summer of 2026, likely without any eager takers. Meanwhile, Porter would potentially be staring at unrestricted free agency in 2027, which isn’t bad on its own, but it wouldn’t be an ideal situation if he’s set to run it back in Brooklyn after a year of struggling there.