Michael Porter Jr. Learned of Nets Trade Mid-Flight, Embraces 'New Chapter'
Michael Porter Jr. has built on his self-published YouTube video saying goodbye to the Denver Nuggets in wake of his trade to the Brooklyn Nets.
On Sunday, Porter further explained the moment he found out of the transaction via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Porter said after being informed of the deal while on a flight to Saint-Tropez, France. “I flipped the script in my head pretty quick. Honestly, I’m not like a super anxious guy. So on the plane when I found out, I was just like, ‘Well, I’m traded,’ and took a nap afterwards. [But] I’m excited to be here, though. I love Denver, I love my time there, but I’m excited for this new chapter.”
Growing up a member of the Midwestern youth, Porter had previously revealed his lack of desire to ever play in a major metropolitan area such as New York City. Ironically, that's exactly where he landed—but Porter doesn't anticipate that fact affecting his Nets tenure.
“I always said New York was my least favorite NBA city,” Porter said. “Just because I grew up in the Midwest, where there’s so much space and no traffic. So it’ll be an adjustment. But I think it’ll end up being an amazing place for me.”
Porter lands in a situation where he will be heavily relied on as a source of offensive firepower, presumably next to the currently unsigned Cam Thomas. The wing had previously been the third option in Denver, but is excited about the prospect of gaining a larger role under head coach Jordi Fernandez.
“When you’ve got a good team like that and you’ve got so many guys who are capable on the floor together, there’s gonna be guys that sacrifice,” Porter said. “That’s the nature of when you’re on a championship team. … For me, I averaged [19 points] one year. Last year, I was [18.2] as the third option. I just feel like I have more in my tank still. I don’t feel like I’ve reached my peak, and I’m excited to grow my game, expand my game, explore my game, and see what I could do.”
Following what will conclude as an extremely busy offseason in Brooklyn, Porter will be one of the top New York storylines to watch throughout the 2025-26 campaign.