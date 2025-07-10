Michael Porter Jr. Shares How He Found Out About Nets Trade
For the first time since being traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson, Michael Porter Jr. has broken his silence. In a video uploaded to Porter's official YouTube account, Curious Mike, the veteran wing describes his experience when he found out he was leaving the franchise he spent nearly seven years with.
“I was on the way out [to Capri] when I got the news that I was traded,” Porter said. “I was on a plane ride here and yeah, I found out,” Porter began.
He, along with a 2032 unprotected first-round pick, were dealt to Brooklyn last Monday.
“I want to start off expressing my gratitude to the Nuggets organization… They took a chance on me that day… and my life was forever changed,” Porter said. “I was 18 years old, just not even really experiencing college much because of the injury stuff that had gone on. And now I’m in the NBA.”
Porter notably fell down big boards at the 2018 NBA Draft due to injury concerns around his back. The talent was never an issue. Denver believed the reward would outweigh the risk, and it now has a championship title to show for it.
But beyond reminiscing about his days with the Nuggets, what else did Porter describe in his video? Well, ironically enough, he and Johnson seem to be good enough friends that, days after being traded for one another, they may even consider trading living situations.
“Me and Cam [Johnson] are actually boys. We’re even having talks of swapping homes,” Porter said. “He might stay in my crib in Denver. I might stay where he lived in Brooklyn.”
While Porter seemed extremely sincere and emotional in his goodbye to Denver, he was just as excited about starting fresh in Brooklyn.
“I believe in God… There’s a verse that says: 'those who he began a good work in, he’s going to complete,'” Porter said. “I’m excited for this next chapter.”
As the Nets continue navigating the offseason, Porter will begin preparing for his first year in Brooklyn under head coach Jordi Fernandez—a familiar face from his Denver days. A full-circle moment, indeed.