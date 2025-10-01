Michael Porter Jr. Surprises With His Most Impressive Player In Nets Training Camp
Many NBA teams are multiple days into training camp, and people are starting to get a feel for who could really make an impact this season. This is especially important for the Brooklyn Nets, who still have more roster moves to make compared to other organizations.
The Nets' training camp roster features two two-way players and 18 players on standard NBA contracts. This does not include Fanbo Zeng, who was signed to an Exhibit 10 deal earlier in the offseason.
Still, Brooklyn will need to make roster cuts before the start of the regular season. The team is over the 15-man limit, so three will need to go.
The candidates have been fairly obvious, considering how many players are safe, but the decisions may be harder than people think, based on what star forward Michael Porter Jr. had to say about training camp thus far.
Erik Slater of ClutchPoints asked Porter who has been the most impressive player through training camp. His answer? Tyrese Martin, a player who has a good chance of being waived with the amount of young talent the roster has.
"Tyrese has really been the most impressive player that I've seen on the team so far," Porter said. "I didn't know a lot about him, but he’s been consistently killing through scrimmages, through open runs. He's a player that can slide in that point guard place, but also play the two, can pass the ball. He's been really impressive."
Martin has a high chance of being waived due to his age. He averaged 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, but he's also 26 years old. There's little room for development compared to other players.
Martin shot 40.6% from the field and 35.1% from three last season, a major improvement from his first season with the Atlanta Hawks (39.1% from the field, 14.3% from three). He is a solid guard off the bench, but on most NBA rosters that aren't rebuilding, he likely wouldn't get those same minutes.
Brooklyn will be faced with some tough decisions over the next few weeks. Other players at risk of being waived include Zeng, Drew Timme, Dariq Whitehead and perhaps even Jalen Wilson.
With five first-round picks set to make their debuts, stars like Porter and Cam Thomas, and a few veterans, there isn't much room on the roster. The Nets will have to make some tough decisions, but Martin may be making one even tougher for the organization already.