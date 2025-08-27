Michael Porter Jr. the Only Net Ranked in NBA 2K’s Top 100 Players
The people who come up with the player attribute ratings at the sports video game developing companies have difficult jobs. They can't please everyone. So often, players expect to be given max stats—typically 99—in every category, which wouldn't make the game fun for anyone.
Let's hope the Brooklyn Nets' roster doesn't feel that way, because according to NBA 2K, they're from from being "max" anything.
2K released their top 100 players based on overall ratings, and just one Net—offseason addition Michael Porter Jr.—made the cut. No Cam Thomas, No Nic Claxton. Just Porter, who weighed in at an 82 overall.
This means Brooklyn will likely be one of the worst-rated teams in the game, which is bad for the gameplay lovers. However, for those who enjoy simulating what it would be like to control the team, this reality is more than just desired.
As is the case in real life, the Nets will be in need of a rebuild in-game. Rookies often develop quite well in the "MyNBA" mode, where one can make every decision that an actual league executive would. Combine the fact that Brooklyn brought in five rookies with the fact that the Nets will have plenty of draft picks in-game, and you've got yourself the perfect team to return to the postseason.
So, while the actual basketball players may find the ratings offensive—especially since most grew up playing entries in the 2K series—those who hold the controller could very well turn the Nets into a perennial Eastern Conference powerhouse.
Or, of course, they could just turn the in-game sliders all the way up, making it so that whenever Thomas, Porter or even Claxton attempts a deep-range three-pointer, the shot goes in no matter what. Not as exciting as the rebuilding route, but it still could be fun for a few hours of playtime.
Brooklyn for sure doesn't have one of the best rosters in the league at this very moment. The Nets are only entering year two of their rebuild, so expectations should stay reserved for now—especially when it comes to opinion-based ratings in a video game.
Still, it's nice to know at least one of Brooklyn's players received recognition in the rankings. That said, with a little bit of in-game player development, Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf, Drake Powell or Danny Wolf could all potentially surpass many of those listed in overall ratings.
Have fun, gamers.