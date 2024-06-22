Miles Bridges, Ben Simmons Trade Swap Was Discussed Before NBA Trade Deadline
As was showcased by yesterday's Thunder-Bulls trade, the NBA trade market is an ever-active ecosystem. Trades often right the ship or go down in infamy, but there's little information ever released on the ones that fall through.
Ben Simmons, as reported by Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, was in trade discussions before this year's trade deadline.
Ben Simmons throughout his career has averaged 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists on 56 percent shooting from the field. During the last two seasons, he has only played 57 games, which has taken a toll on where the Nets could have finished among their Eastern Conference opponents. In addition to winning Rookie of the Year in 2018, he went on to be voted to the NBA All-Third Team in 2020, was an All-Star three times and made the All-Defensive First Team twice.
"The Hornets are also believed to be open to parting with Bridges by way of sign-and-trade, should a productive opportunity present itself. Charlotte, sources said, held conversations with Brooklyn about swapping Bridges in a package that would have brought Ben Simmons to the Hornets in February."
Bridges is hovering around the area of players on the verge of becoming a first-time All-Star soon, averaging 21 points and 7.3 rebounds last season in 69 games and 20.2 points and 7 rebounds in 80 games in 2021-22. The swap certainly would have given the Nets a more skilled scorer, and paired both Bridges brothers in Brooklyn.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.