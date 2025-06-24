Mock Draft: Nets select SEC All-Freshman Big Man at No.19
If the Nets hold onto the No. 19 pick, there should still be several highly productive prospects available who slipped out of the lottery.
The Nets could use some help in the frontcourt, Nic Claxton has been mentioned in trade rumors, and even if he stays, Brooklyn could benefit from some added versatility among down low.
In ESPN's most recent mock draft, released June 23, NBA insider Jeremy Woo predicts that the Nets will draft Asa Newell at No.19.
The former University of Georgia power forward led the Bulldogs in scoring (15.4) and rebounding (6.9) while being named to the Freshman All-SEC team. Newell was incredibly efficient around the basket, his 54.3% field-goal percentage ranked third in the SEC and was also third among all freshman in the country.
While he wasn't incredibly efficient from three-point range, his confidence grew from behind the arc as the season progressed, finishing the year shooting 29.2% from deep. Late in the season, he hit multiple threes against strong, ranked opponents like Florida, Auburn, and Oklahoma.
"Newell is another player who appears to have helped himself in the predraft process, having showcased his physical tools and room for growth as a shooter, helping some teams better understand the potential versatility he could provide as a stretch-4," said Woo. "Still, he has a somewhat wider range on draft night, drawing consideration from teams in the back half of the lottery but with scenarios also in play where he could slip into the late teens or early 20s."
Defensively, Newell has proven to be a high-energy player who could potentially guard multiple positions at the next level. At Georgia, the team was comfortable switching him onto shiftier guards, relying on his length and quickness to contest shots.
Newell's head coach, Mike White, has praised the freshman for his consistent effort since joining the program.
“He’s unfazed. He’s never had a bad practice. He’s never had a bad day. He’s still going to be compliant in terms of making winning plays, passing to the guy that's open, chasing offensive rebounds, closing out correctly. He's a winning player,” said White.