Nets' Nic Claxton: Keep or Trade This Summer?
The Brooklyn Nets put a lot of theoretical stock into Nic Claxton last summer when they signed him to a four-year, $97 million contract. At 25 years old, the 6-foot-11 center has been generally productive and exciting to watch throughout his early NBA career. However, this season has been up and down, reflective of the Nets' performance at 21-39.
Claxton hasn't been his usual self this season for various reasons. He's averaging 10.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks on 54.2% shooting from the field, which are still great numbers. However, last season, he was more of a defensive anchor and a paint force in the NBA, averaging 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks on 62.9% shooting from the field.
Claxton is known as a defensive anchor, but injuries have limited his time on the floor. He plays just 26.7 minutes per game, and although he's now a full-time starter once again, head coach Jordi Fernandez had him coming off the bench to start the season.
It's also been difficult to see Claxton contribute on offense, given his limitations on that side of the floor. We've seen glimpses of a jumper when he knocks down the occasional three-pointer to send Nets Twitter into a frenzy, but he mainly scores off of a pick-and-roll or inside look from a cut to the basket.
When Claxton is on the floor, the Nets have a -13.0 net rating. When he isn't, Brooklyn's net rating is 0.4 with a 113.3 offensive rating compared to 105.5 when he's not out there. Numbers aren't everything, and of course, teammates matter, but the large statistical disparity is something that can't be ignored.
Defensively, the 25-year-old is still extremely productive. The Nets have a 118.5 defensive rating when he isn't on the floor, compared to the 113.3 rating when he is out there. Some of Brooklyn's best defense, especially throughout February, has come from lineups featuring Claxton.
The Nets could be inclined to move Claxton this offseason if they decide to embrace the rebuild and sell their veterans. Along with Cam Johnson and Day'Ron Sharpe, Claxton was a player multiple teams around the league were interested in at this year's trade deadline.
Brooklyn could still get a great amount of value from a Claxton trade, despite a bit of a down year. He is a major defensive piece and could fit in nicely with almost any playoff team. The Nets don't necessarily have a spot for him in their timeline if the organization decides to get younger, and moving his contract would free up an immense amount of cap space to target other players in the future.
Nets fans will always appreciate Claxton, but rumors of him being moved started immediately after he signed his contract last summer. As Brooklyn looks toward the future, it may be in the organization's best interest to maximize Claxton's value and send him elsewhere.
