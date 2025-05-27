Mock Trade Sends Cam Johnson to Cavs in Blockbuster Nets Deal for Jarrett Allen
How about a reunion?
In a change from the typical chatter—often revolving around trading up in the 2025 NBA Draft or pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo—what if the Brooklyn Nets targeted a familiar face to beef up their frontcourt?
That was a possibility explored in Bleacher Report's "5 Potential NBA Trades Nobody Is Talking About," written by Grant Hughes. In the list, Hughes proposes a deal where the Nets send Cam Johnson to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Jarrett Allen, Jaylon Tyson and a top-14 protected 2031 first-rounder.
"On a pure talent basis, Allen and Johnson are pretty comparable. The former, two years younger, owns career averages of 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds," Hughes wrote. "The latter is a career 39.2 percent shooter from deep and just finished up a season marked by a personal-best 18.8 points per game."
While Cleveland was repeatedly mentioned as a suitor when Johnson trade talks were sky high this past season, would Brooklyn really want a big in return? Allen has proven to be an All-Star caliber player, but the Nets just extended Nic Claxton last summer, and have Day'Ron Sharpe headed for restricted free agency this summer.
Now, perhaps if Claxton is used to to bring in a star via trade, than Allen could be a real possibility. As Hughes notes, he's only 26 years old, and is a double-double machine. The only issue with Hughes' proposal is that—unless traded as previously mentioned—Claxton's presence prevents this deal from truly making sense for both sides.
Neither Claxton nor Allen possess the ability to slide over to the four, due to an inability to stretch the floor. Both are more prototypical "inside centers," as is Sharpe. Assuming Sharpe is brought back, this proposed deal with equip the Nets with Allen, Claxton and Sharpe, creating an overly-crowded big man room.
The idea of moving Johnson to Cleveland—if Brooklyn opts to move him at all—would be intriguing given the Cavaliers' loaded roster.
If Cleveland is willing to shake things up, any other member of its starting five would be a better option than reuniting with Allen, purely from an on-court fit standpoint.