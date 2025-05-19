More Evidence Surfaces of Brooklyn Nets Planning to Move Up in 2025 NBA Draft
The prospect of the Brooklyn Nets having a very busy offseason is one of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA. Recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the subject of Nets chatter, but DraftExpress' Jonathan Givony revealed Brooklyn's transactional focus starts at the 2025 NBA Draft.
"Brooklyn has veteran players, including Cameron Johnson, four first-round picks in this draft and future assets to dangle if it wants to move higher in the lottery," Givony wrote in an article published on ESPN on Monday. "Teams expect the Nets, who are also operating in the interest of present and future cap space, to consolidate some of what they have."
The Philadelphia 76ers have been rumored to be willing to move the third overall pick in an attempt to move Paul George's contract—a situation Brooklyn could opt to use to its advantage. The Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets, two teams who had disastrous draft lottery outcomes, could also be teams the Nets reach out to in hopes of trading up. Utah already has plenty of future draft capital, but Charlotte doesn't own multiple first-rounders in any draft but one (2027) going forward.
It remains unknown if the New Orleans Pelicans, who pick at seven, would be willing to part with their selection, but the idea of giving up future assets to move up just one spot doesn't seem very captivating for Brooklyn's front office. Obviously if a premier talent like Tre Johnson falls come draft night and the Nets still haven't made a move, a swap could be in play, but the organization appears to be setting its sights higher than pick seven.
Theoretically, a move inside the top four would be the most beneficial. But Givony's report doesn't quite match up with the Antetokounmpo dream, or any other rumored star target for that matter. This year's draft class is stacked, making it quite expensive to move up for a premier incoming rookie.
Perhaps GM Sean Marks could find a way to move up in the draft without exhausting all the assets at his disposal, regardless of how difficult or unrealistic it seems at this moment.