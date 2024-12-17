Multiple Nets Players Find Themselves on NBA Trade List
The Brooklyn Nets have some of the most coveted players on the market despite not having any All-Stars on the trade block. That's because contending teams are looking for elite role players who can give solid production at the right price. Lucky for Brooklyn, the team will be sure to get lucrative offers from other organizations due to having multiple elite role players on solid contracts.
The Nets' veterans were recently highlighted in an article from The Athletic's Sam Vecenie. In a list of the top players players on the trade market, four players from Brooklyn and one former Net found themselves on the list. The former Net was recently traded point guard Dennis Schroder (11), who now plays for the Golden State Warriors.
The other Nets on the list were Cameron Johnson (3), Dorian Finney-Smith (10), Day'Ron Sharpe (15), and Ben Simmons (30). Johnson, who ranks right behind former All-Star Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine, has drawn interest from several playoff teams and has immense trade value while averaging 18.6 points per game this season.
Finney-Smith is another big name on the trade market due to his efficient 3&D play style. The forward can guard any position while fitting into any role on offense. Sharpe, while just 23 years old, has been receiving interest from multiple teams around the NBA.
The one interesting name on this list is Ben Simmons. At 28 years old, Simmons is averaging just 5.3 points but has been impressive in other departments. Along with retaining the persona of a good defender, Simmons is averaging 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
On top of that, Simmons' assist numbers have come mostly from the bench, as Schroder was the starting point guard. Now, he'll have even more of an opportunity to revive his career starting at the one.
Despite this, teams likely won't even give Simmons a look on the trade market this season, not because of his production, but because of his contract. The Australian is making $40.3 million this season, which ranks top 30 in the league, according to HoopsHype. Combine that with the fact that he'll enter free agency in 2025, and that is the ultimate turnoff for teams looking to buy.
