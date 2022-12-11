NBA Admits Crucial Blown Calls in Nets vs. Hawks Game

The Brooklyn Nets are finally starting to hit their stride after navigating through a lot of early-season drama. The team has improved to 16-12, which is good for fourth-place in the Eastern Conference. The team rested nearly their entire rotation against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, and was still able to secure a win, which was their third-straight victory.

In the middle of this three-game winning streak, the Nets played a tightly contested matchup with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. While they were able to walk away with a 120-116 victory, the NBA admitted a crucial blown call down the stretch that could have swung the game in Atlanta's favor.

With 34.5 seconds remaining in the game, Kevin Durant should have been called for a traveling violation that was missed by the officials. While that would have given the ball back to Atlanta, there was a missed call in favor of the Hawks just seconds later, as Clint Capela was in the paint for more than three seconds without being whistled for a violation.

The league attempts to be transparent with their last two minute reports, but they often add more frustration to the disadvantaged team. It's hard to say the outcome of this Nets vs. Hawks game would have change had it been called correctly down the stretch, but there were some major missed calls that impacted the final minute of that game.

