NBA Confirms Controversial Moment in Final Minute of Nets vs Heat

Heat fans couldn't believe the call, but it turns out that the refs were right.

Miami Heat fans could not believe themselves when Royce O'Neale wat not called for a foul during Jimmy Butler's final shot of the game, but it turns out the referees were right.

For those who may not have seen the game, here's footage of the exact moment. 

With less than a second left in the game, Butler attempted to make a game-winning drive, but was met by Royce O'Neale at the rim.

According to the NBA's last two minute report, it was the correct non call for Royce O'Neale to not get a foul in the final moments of the game.

"O'Neale (BKN) jumps verticality and absorbs the oncoming contact from Butler (MIA) on his driving shot attempt," the NBA said in the report.

In all honesty, it's a call that could have very easily went either way. Unfortunately, there just isn't enough evidence to overturn the call in either direction. If O'Neale was ruled to be fouling Butler, there wouldn't be enough evidence to overturn it or vice versa. 

Unfortunately for the Miami Heat and their fans, they'll just have to accept that this final possession will never be called a foul despite how much they want it to be. Fortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, the team keeps continuing its winning ways and is only 1.5 games away from the first seed.

