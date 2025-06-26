NBA Draft: Are Brooklyn Nets Winners or Losers From Round One?
The Nets made history in round one of the 2025 NBA Draft by making five selections; more picks than any team has made in first round history. The quantity over quality approach received mixed reactions by media outlets and fans.
In Bleacher Report's biggest winners and losers from the 2025 NBA Draft, they labeled Brooklyn as winners (and potential losers). Using all five of its first round selections came as a shock to many who believed a move up was in order. If even two or three of these players turn into contributing rotation players for Jordi Fernandez and the Nets, this draft class should be viewed as a massive win.
On the other hand, drafting five players in the same class means equal development will be a challenging process. Not to mention that the Nets still have a second round pick in tonights portion of the Draft.
"Even without moving up, Brooklyn may well have gotten the players it wanted or expected," Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report said. "And given where the Nets are in their rebuild, it's reasonable to add a number of young players and let them develop together."
Another shock that makes the Nets picks hard to gauge is the amount of ball handlers they took early on. With Egor Demin at No. 8, Nolan Traore at No. 19 and Ben Saraf at No. 26. It is likely that one of these guards will be a hit, but spending multiple picks on one position draws questions to why more depth was not allocated to other areas.
Sean Marks came into this draft looking for players that "play the game the right way" and that tracks with the Nets selections of playmakers. No. 22 pick Drake Powell projects as a connecting piece for those passers as someone that can knock down three-pointers and slash to the basket. No. 27 pick Danny Wolf was one of college basketballs best playmaking centers.
Brooklyn's rebuild is far from over and this draft laid the groundwork for the culture Fernandez and Marks want to build within this organization. The Nets first round picks are in a good position to earn rotational minutes early in their careers and the leeway to play through mistakes.
Round two of the 2025 NBA Draft will begin at tonight at 8 p.m. ET in the Barclays Center.