NBA Free Agency: Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas to Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets are eager to re-sign Nic Claxton in free agency, but if he walks, the team needs a Plan B.
Bleacher Report suggests New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas could be that second option.
"The 32-year-old center is an unrestricted free agent who's seen his overall usage, minutes and shot attempts fall each of the last three seasons in New Orleans. Williamson has essentially abandoned his outside shooting (six total made threes in 70 games), which makes the fit between him and Valančiūnas (0.5 a game on 30.8 percent shooting) a little awkward," Bleacher Report writes. "The veteran center is still a capable starter on the right team, yet may have to settle for the mid-level exception from a contender."
Valanciunas averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds this past season with the Pelicans, some of the lowest numbers of his career. Granted, he only played in 23.5 minutes per game, which was a reason behind his lower numbers.
That being said, Valanciunas could be a good short-term option for the Nets should Claxton not re-sign. He can sign a one-year or two-year contract and be in a rotation alongside Day'Ron Sharpe, who will likely be given more minutes to allow him to develop.
Valanciunas shouldn't exactly be on Brooklyn's radar to start free agency, but he can be a backup plan if the Nets need to pivot.
