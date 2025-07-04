NBA Free Agency: Reportedly No Market for Nets' Cam Thomas
As NBA free agency carries on, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like the early winners of the offseason after multiple decisions setting the franchise up for long-term success. The Nets are not viewed as a postseason contender, but are doing everything right in the early stages of their rebuild.
Brooklyn has five first-round picks coming in next season, as well as an immense amount of space. The organization brought back Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe on cheaper deals, and traded Cam Johnson for Michael Porter Jr. along with another unprotected first-round selection. General manager Sean Marks is emphasizing youth and draft capital, and it's paying off at the moment.
However, there's still a concern with Cam Thomas as he continues to be unsigned in restricted free agency. The 23-year-old star averaged 24 points across 25 games before injuries cut his season short, however he was still effective in his time with the team. Brooklyn's shooting guard has also shown immense improvement since entering the league in 2021.
A 23-year-old star scorer should warrant other teams to target him in free agency, but unfortunately, it has been the exact opposite. While there has been concern among fans that Thomas would sign elsewhere, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that his market is nonexistent.
“Cam Thomas—no—does not really have a market, to my understanding," Fischer said. "Josh Giddey also—I think people know what his price tag, he would like it to be. We’ve heard he wants $30 million as well. I don’t see a widespread market for that on the open market right now too.”
According to NetsDaily, Thomas is expected to be commanding up to $100 million over four years, which could be the reason he is still not only unsigned, but lacking interest from the rest of the league.
It's not that the NBA doesn't need pure scorers; it's that it doesn't need pure scorers who lack in all other aspects of the game. Thomas is a phenomenal shot creator, and it showed in his points per game. But he didn't display anything special on defense, and only averaged 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists this past season. He isn't much of a facilitator or rebounder.
This gives the Nets all the more leverage to bring the 6-foot-3 guard back on a cheaper deal. If Thomas returns on a more team-friendly contract, it would be even more of a positive for Brooklyn's future cap situation.