Nets' Cam Thomas to Undergo MRI On Hamstring Amid Absence

The Brooklyn Nets have spent most of November without their star shooting guard Cam Thomas. The 24-year-old was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain on Nov. 7 and was said to be reevaluated in three to four weeks. Now, with that timeline nearly up, there is a new update on his injury.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said that Thomas will undergo an MRI at the end of the week, with the next update following. The star scorer was averaging 21.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game prior to the hamstring strain.

“He’s getting an MRI at the end of the week, and then when we get the reads [on it], then we’ll give you guys an update. We’ll let you know when that happens,” Fernandez said.

Thomas re-injured the same hamstring that kept him out for 57 games last season. In 25 contests, he averaged 24 points per game, but more questions than answers about his health, play style and fit within the organization resulted in failed contract negotiations over the summer. Thomas would settle for the qualifying offer as a restricted free agent.

The 6-foot-3 wing will enter unrestricted free agency in 2026 and has a no-trade clause for the season. With his health now a concern over the last year or so, Thomas's future in Brooklyn is even more up in the air following the offseason. Of the Nets' last 102 regular-season games, he has only appeared in 33 of them.

When Thomas returns, another question to ask is how he will fit into the rotation. Yes, Brooklyn is rebuilding, so winning the on-court priority and winning aren't the biggest priorities. However, Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney have been playing well together, building potential trade value. Will Thomas needing the ball in his hands more than anyone affect the Nets' play style?

Brooklyn doesn't have too much freedom this season if it wants to move off of Thomas. His no-trade clause means he would have to sign off on any potential trade, so the Nets can't ship him anywhere they want. If he plays out the rest of the season with the team that drafted him, then there's a chance they lose him for nothing in free agency.

For now, fans are awaiting the return of their homegrown star. Thomas is a special talent, but is he special enough to warrant a new deal in Brooklyn next summer amid health concerns and on-court value?