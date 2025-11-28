Nets' Cam Thomas Remains Out, Update Expected Next Week

The Brooklyn Nets have been trudging through the month of November without their star shooting guard, Cam Thomas. On Nov. 5, in a win against the Indiana Pacers, Thomas suffered a left hamstring strain, the same one that limited him to just 25 games last season.

A few days later, the Nets announced that Thomas would be reevaluated in three to four weeks. 21 days later, it looks like we'll be receiving an update on the backend of that timeline.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Jordi Fernandez said that there was no update on the team's star scorer. The head coach said there would be one soon, as the organization is getting ready for the timeline to be over.

“No. We’ll give you an update whenever that timeline is up," Fernandez said. We count those days."

Thomas was averaging 21.4 points per game on 40-36-88 shooting splits prior to the injury. He was on track to have a season like last in terms of production, although the similarities might be even more apparent with his availability being limited early on.

The Nets are 3-14 heading into Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The rebuild is in full effect, so there isn't a dire need for Thomas to return earlier than expected. Brooklyn has seen impressive play from Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton, an early trade candidate as the season moves along.

Thomas's injury timeline (or lack thereof) begs the question: Is this his last season with the Nets? It's hard to analyze that question without looking back at the offseason. Failed contract negotiations made it evident that Brooklyn wasn't prioritizing the 24-year-old, forcing him to settle for the qualifying offer.

It was more the drama that surrounded the negotiations. Brooklyn made multiple underwhelming offers compared to what Thomas and his camp wanted.

While the rest of the NBA lacked the money to compete for his services, there have also been questions surrounding his defense, playmaking and impact on winning. Thomas took to social media to respond to these criticisms, specifically targeting Zach Lowe of The Ringer.

Thomas's future in Brooklyn is looking bleaker by the game. The Nets are focusing on their long-term future, and while a trade would be unlikely considering his no-trade clause, unrestricted free agency is a different story. We'll get a better idea of him and his future with the organization once he returns.