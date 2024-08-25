NBA Free Agency: Should Nets Sign Nassir Little?
The Brooklyn Nets should be looking in every nook and cranny across the globe to try and find ways to improve their roster, and they may have a solution from a Western Conference rival.
Earlier this week, the Phoenix Suns cut veteran forward Nassir Little, who was a first-round pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Little, 24, played in 45 games for the Suns this past season and was acquired by Phoenix in the Damian Lillard blockbuster deal.
However, Little failed to crack the Suns' rotation and became an expendable player. When the Suns found more desirable prospects in the draft in Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro, the team decided to part ways with him.
But in the NBA, one man's trash could be another man's treasure. Is that true in this case for the Nets?
Little was given an unfair shake in Phoenix and didn't play much for a contender, so it would be interesting to see how he would fare in a place like Brooklyn where development would be prioritized over wins and losses.
Little has flashed enough talent in the NBA to be given a shot, and even though the Nets have a plethora of forwards, adding the sixth-year veteran would only encourage more competition, and Brooklyn should be welcoming of that.
