NBA Legend Highlights the Great Environment that is Barclays Center
Barclays Center opened its doors in September of 2012 and has served as the Brooklyn Nets' home arena since.
The arena has multiple purposes outside of being the Nets' playing venue, also housing the New York Liberty, concerts, conventions and other athletic events. While the arena plays multiple roles, it has become famous for its memorable Nets games.
Current Los Angeles Lakers superstar and perennial NBA All-Star Lebron James reminisced about his single-game three-point makes record he posted at the Barclays Center in 2024.
Where Does Barclays Rank Among NBA Arenas?
Barclays Center has the fifth-lowest capacity among NBA venues, with a max of 17,732 people. The Nets had a sellout rate of 98% in the 2024-25 season, showing that despite the arena not holding as many people, the fans still came out.
In September of 2019, Joe Tsai gained full ownership of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. Tsai has had a major impact on Brooklyn's international presence, with an estimated 53.6 million fans outside of the United States in 2025.
Due to the playing environment the fans have brought to Barclays Center and the amenities within the venue, it is easily a top 15 NBA arena.
Memorable Performances at Barclays in Recent History
Starting with James' career-best performance from beyond the arc on March 31, 2024, he went on to score 40 points shooting 9-for-10 from three-point range. He also recorded seven rebounds and five assists en route to the Lakers' 116-104 win.
In the fourth game of Brooklyn's 2024-25 season, the Denver Nuggets came to Barclays for a game that ended in an overtime win for Nikola Jokić and company. Jokić totaled 29 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists. That output was the first of two triple-doubles that Jokić recorded against Brooklyn last season.
To highlight a performance from a Nets player, Cameron Johnson put up 34 points, five rebounds and two blocks on Nov. 19, 2024. His effort helped Brooklyn to a narrow 116-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
In Johnson's 140 games with the Nets, he played 69 at Barclays Center. The 29-year-old has since joined the Nuggets.