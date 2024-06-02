NBA Mock Trade: Brooklyn Nets Give Exciting Young Guard a New Opportunity
The Brooklyn Nets have been rumored to deal star forward Mikal Bridges for a while now, with the 2024 NBA Draft approaching and teams looking to shop their picks for veteran talent. For Bridges, a big haul should be in the cards, as the former All-Defensive First Teamer can provide solid scoring as a third option along with elite defense.
The Detroit Pistons are a team that has been rebuilding for years on end. They've built their core strictly through the draft, consisting of Cade Cunnigham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren. However, finding themselves in the early lottery once again, something isn't clicking over in Michigan. The Pistons hired Monty Williams to a lucrative deal to bring the team together with good coaching, only to see the team go 14-68 and end up with the 5th pick in the draft.
It's time the Pistons start accumulating veteran talent that can complement their youth. Luckily, Brooklyn has just that, and Detroit can give great value in return for Bridges' services.
Nets receive: Mikal Bridges, 2025 second-round pick (via MIA), 2026 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick (via DET, MIL, or ORL)
Pistons receive: Jaden Ivey, 2024 first-round pick (5th overall), 2024 second-round pick (54th overall via NYK)
Ivey is a player who hasn't gotten the right opportunity as a shooting guard paired with Cunnigham. In year two, the former Purdue Boilermaker saw a dip in almost everything, going from 31.1 minutes, 16.3 points, and 5.2 assists to 28.8 minutes, 15.4 points, and 3.8 assists.
The problem is that Detroit drafted two point guards in back-to-back drafts that only hindered Ivey's development. Cunningham looks to be the catalyst of the Pistons' future, while Ivey came off of the bench some nights. Given his potential coming into the league, this team just isn't the right fit for the 6'4" slasher.
The Nets can give the Pistons Bridges, a player who knows how to play any role, in exchange for the young guard. Ivey would get the chance to run the point, paired with prolific scorer Cam Thomas, on a team with plenty of project players. Meanwhile, Bridges looks to push Detroit's rebuild further than expected, while complementing the young core with winning experience.
In case Ivey's development stays stagnant, the fifth overall pick in a generally weak draft gives the Nets insurance, as both sides know Bridges would pan out great wherever he goes. with the fifth pick, the Nets can select anyone from Matas Buzelis, to Zaccharie Risacher, to Rob Dillingham.
This trade would see Brooklyn take a step back and commit to a rebuild, and Detroit take a step forward in trying to be competitive.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.