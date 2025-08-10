NBA Mock Trade: Nets Send Center to Reigning Eastern Conference Champion
For the last year or so, the Brooklyn Nets have been involved in subtle trade rumors regarding their center, Nic Claxton. While his team continues to navigate the early stages of a rebuild, Claxton has a weird fit given his timeline. The 26-year-old isn't quite parallel to the Nets' timeline.
Brooklyn signed Claxton to a four-year, $97 million contract last summer, and for good reason. He's averaging 11.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 blocks per game over the last three seasons, becoming a force in the paint and a role player that many playoff teams covet.
There are plenty of suitors for the former Georgia Bulldog, but one that stands out is the reigning Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers. After losing long-time starting center Myles Turner in free agency, the Pacers are looking for a replacement, even after signing Jay Huff this offseason.
Indiana will be without superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton this season, but in a polarizing conference, the team can still push for another postseason appearance and a potential run. While the offense is more than elite, the Pacers have struggled on the defensive side, and a trade to secure Claxton could work out for both sides.
Indiana Pacers receive: Nic Claxton, Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets receive: Obi Toppin, Jarace Walker, 2027 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick
Nets fans may be quick to criticize the team for not bringing back a first-round pick, but people forget that Jarace Walker is a 21-year-old who was selected in the lottery of the 2023 NBA Draft. Through his first two seasons, he has received just 14.1 minutes per game, and his three-point percentage is an efficient 40.4% for his career.
On top of saving nearly $7 million in cap space, bringing in Walker is the equivalent of a first-round pick. With more minutes and opportunities under Jordi Fernandez, he would improve drastically. Not to mention, for Claxton's veteran and defensive abilities, Brooklyn would get another player in Obi Toppin and two second-round picks.
Claxton has the ability to turn around a team's defense. Even though the Pacers are without their best player this season, they can get security with the rest of Claxton's contract, and it would be a perfect replacement for Turner. The trade would improve an area that the team needs to be better at.
When Haliburton is healthy, a lineup of himself, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Claxton would be deadly and balance out both sides of the ball. It would only add to the Pacers' depth, while the Nets get some valuable assets for the future, aligning better with the rebuild.