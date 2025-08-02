NBA Mock Trade: Nets Send Nic Claxton to Warriors for Youth
The Brooklyn Nets have a clear direction after making a plethora of moves over the last year or so. While they still aren't finished with the offseason, especially regarding Cam Thomas' contract and free agency, they're clearly in the midst of a rebuild, having brought in five first-round picks through the NBA Draft.
As the 2025-26 season approaches, one player expected to be involved in plenty of trade rumors is center Nic Claxton. The rebounding rim protector has proven to be elite in his role over the last few years and could provide that for a contender rather than the Nets, who don't necessarily need to be competitive at the moment.
Claxton averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game, and he doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective. He's at his best grabbing boards, giving his team second chances, and protecting the paint, and many playoff contenders could use just that. One team in particular is the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors are the only team yet to add a player this offseason aside from the NBA Draft. While they have their own restricted free agency situation on their hands with Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State is also focused on surrounding Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler with the necessary pieces to win.
The Warriors are a contender to land former All-Star Al Horford, but Claxton is significantly younger and more impactful. With both teams being under the first apron, Brooklyn and Golden State have the pieces to make a mutually beneficial deal.
Golden State Warriors receive: Nic Claxton, Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets receive: Moses Moody, Buddy Hield
In this mock trade, the Warriors would have to give up Moses Moody and Buddy Hield, two key pieces in their 2025 playoff run. However, the move balances out the rotation significantly, giving them a real center and allowing them to stray away from 'small ball.'
Moody, who averaged 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds last season at 23 years old, would be another piece for the Nets to develop. While Ziaire Williams has yet to sign his two-year, $12 million deal that was agreed upon back in June, Brooklyn could ship him off once that gets done.
Hield is another tough piece for Golden State to give up, but Williams would be that 3&D piece to replace its two wings. Again, adding such an elite big like Claxton balances out the lineup, creating more opportunities for Curry and Butler to win in a new system.