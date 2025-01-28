NBA Power Rankings: Nets Drop With Losing Streak
The Brooklyn Nets haven't won much as of late thanks to an offense that continues to decline after a hot start.
While the Nets showcase their competitive spirit on the defensive end, the offense hasn't been there in the past few weeks.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann has the Nets at No. 29 in his weekly power rankings, one spot lower than the previous edition.
"The Nets had a competitive game against the Knicks last week, but have their longest losing streak of the season (six games)," Schuhmann writes. "The Nets are 4-3 in games played between the bottom seven teams in the league, with a one-point win (behind 34 points from Johnson) over the Hornets included. The 12th and 14th-place teams in the East will meet twice more before the All-Star break, with the first of those meetings in Charlotte on Wednesday."
The team has also been playing without an injured Cam Johnson, and his absence from the lineup has been a big reason behind the Nets struggles as of late.
"Is it more amazing that the Nets ranked eighth offensively through their first 20 games or that they fell to 27th in that category? They’re now one of two teams (the Wizards are the other) that rank in the bottom five in both offensive and defensive efficiency," Schuhmann writes. "Cam Johnson looked sharp in his Vince Carter North Carolina jersey on Saturday, but his team probably would have been sharper if he were wearing a Nets jersey instead. They’re now 0-11 without him, having scored just 96.9 points per 100 possessions over those 11 games. He’s now missed nine of the last 12."
Johnson's absence could be a sneak peek into what the Nets will look like if they ship him out ahead of next week's trade deadline, but someone who could jump in on the opportunity is second-year pro Dariq Whitehead.
"Dariq Whitehead is still healing from a leg issue (suffered last season) and has mostly been playing in the NBA G League, but the Nets’ loss to Phoenix on Wednesday was the second time this season that he’s played more than 10 minutes on this level. In those two games (the first was Dec. 2), he’s totaled 30 points, shooting 9-for-15 from 3-point range," Schuhmann writes.
The Nets are back in action tomorrow against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
